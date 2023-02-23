Garmin India unveils its luxury MARQ (Gen2) collection starting at Rs 1,94,990

The collection will be available February 25 onwards, and interested buyers can purchase them at Garmin Brand Stores, Just in Time Watch Stores, Amazon, Tata luxury and Synergizer.

Garmin India announced the launch of the second-generation MARQ collection on Thursday. The collection includes five luxury modern tool watches — the MARQ Athlete, MARQ Adventurer, MARQ Golfer, MARQ Captain, and MARQ Aviator. According to Garmin the watches are purposefully engineered for any of life’s adventures, boasting a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen display with domed sapphire lens and Grade-5 titanium.

The collection boasts Garmin’s suite of 24/7 health and wellness features, including wrist-based heart rate, respiration and stress tracking, advanced sleep insights, Body-Battery energy monitoring, and a new Jet Lag Adviser. The adviser uses sleep history and other metrics to recommend users about light exposure, sleep schedule, and exercise to minimise the effects of jet lag for their next long-distance trip. The feature will also suggest what to do and at what time to quickly adjust to the new time zone while travelling.

In addition, the MARQ collection includes support for multi-band GNSS, multi-frequency GPS, and Garmin SatIQ technology, which secures superior positioning accuracy in any environment while optimizing battery life. No matter where the adventure may lead, this technology automatically selects the right satellite mode for the environment in real time.

The MARQ Athlete is built with a titanium case, brushed DLC-coated bezel, and a lightweight vented silicone rubber strap. The MARQ Athlete includes training features like PacePro and real-time stamina, along with preloaded sports apps for all athletic pursuits like running, cycling, swimming, skiing, golf, pickleball & tennis, gym workouts, and surfing, among others. It is priced at Rs 1,94,990.

The MARQ Adventurer features an edge-to-edge leather design and durable FKM rubber hybrid strap to work in a casual setting as well as during activity.The compass bezel uses cardinal directions and 360-degree markings to help keep users on track as they use the Orienteering feature to navigate to their destination. It is priced at Rs 2,15,490.

Finally, the MARQ Golfer boasts a golf course-inspired colour scheme, green ceramic inlay, custom-etched bezel, and tritone green jacquard-weave nylon strap, preloaded with over 42,000 worldwide golf courses. The MARQ Golfer will automatically track shot distances and detect shots for post-round analysis. It is priced at Rs 2,35,990.

MARQ Aviator and MARQ Captian are priced at Rs 2,46,490 and Rs 2,25,990 respectively.