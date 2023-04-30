Garmin India releases new Forerunner smartwatches on 20th anniversary

These new GPS running smartwatches feature a high-resolution AMOLED display and are equipped with an array of training features like stress, sleep, maximal oxygen consumption (VO2 Max), training status/load, training effectiveness, and respiration rate.

Garmin India on Sunday launched two new GPS-running smartwatches to commemorate 20 years of the Forerunner series — the Forerunner 965 and 265 series for triathletes, passionate runners, and elite runners.

These new GPS-running smartwatches feature a high-resolution AMOLED display and are equipped with an array of training features like stress, sleep, maximal oxygen consumption (VO2 Max), training status/load, training effectiveness, and respiration rate.

The Forerunner 965 comes with a titanium bezel, a 1.4-inch AMOLED display and a battery life of up to 23 days in smartwatch mode and up to 31 hours in GPS mode. It currently holds the record for having the world’s longest battery life for a running watch with an AMOLED display, according to Garmin.

It features Wrist-Based Running Dynamics, which allows users to access detailed metrics such as stride length and vertical oscillation when using the watch in real time. The watch also comes equipped with Stamina and Acute Chronic Workload Ration features to track and help users manage their physical exertion throughout a run, to prevent “bonking” by overexerting too early in a run.

The Forerunner 265, on the other hand, comes with a Ground Gorilla Glass 4 lens and an option of a 1.3-inch AMOLED display. It has a battery life of up to 13 days in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hrs in GPS mode. Additionally, it includes performance monitoring tools from Garmin Firstbeat Analytics like VO2 max, performance condition, training effect and more.

Garmin India has partnered with Indian Sprinter Hima Das to launch the Forerunner series in India. To further commemorate the 20th-anniversary milestone, Garmin India organised a 10K run in Bengaluru that showcased the capabilities of the Forerunner series, with a strong participation of over 500 people from across the city.

Both products can be purchased from the following platforms:

Offline: Garmin Brand Store & Garmin Shopping Shop, Croma, Vijay Sales, Helios, Just-In-Time, Zimson Watch, Kamal Watch Co., Ruswic Stores, Mastermind, Vishal Trading, Cyclofit, Decathlon (Bengaluru), General Trade & All Leading Watch, Sports & Bike Retail Outlets