Garmin India releases new Forerunner smartwatches on 20th anniversary

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 30, 2023 8:10:26 AM IST (Published)

These new GPS running smartwatches feature a high-resolution AMOLED display and are equipped with an array of training features like stress, sleep, maximal oxygen consumption (VO2 Max), training status/load, training effectiveness, and respiration rate.

Garmin India on Sunday launched two new GPS-running smartwatches to commemorate 20 years of the Forerunner series — the Forerunner 965 and 265 series for triathletes, passionate runners, and elite runners.

These new GPS-running smartwatches feature a high-resolution AMOLED display and are equipped with an array of training features like stress, sleep, maximal oxygen consumption (VO2 Max), training status/load, training effectiveness, and respiration rate.
The Forerunner 965 comes with a titanium bezel, a 1.4-inch AMOLED display and a battery life of up to 23 days in smartwatch mode and up to 31 hours in GPS mode. It currently holds the record for having the world’s longest battery life for a running watch with an AMOLED display, according to Garmin.
X