Garmin India releases new Forerunner smartwatches on 20th anniversary

Garmin India on Sunday launched two new GPS-running smartwatches to commemorate 20 years of the Forerunner series — the Forerunner 965 and 265 series for triathletes, passionate runners, and elite runners.

These new GPS-running smartwatches feature a high-resolution AMOLED display and are equipped with an array of training features like stress, sleep, maximal oxygen consumption (VO2 Max), training status/load, training effectiveness, and respiration rate.