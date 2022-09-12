Garmin India offers discounts up to Rs 10,000 on completing 33 years

By CNBCTV18.com

Garmin India completed its 33 years on Monday and to mark the occasion, the company has announced offers on its Venu2 series smartwatches and advanced GPS Bike computers.

Venu 2 Plus is a flagship smartwatch from the brand that features an AMOLED display, built-in GPS and integrated voice-calling function. It is also equipped with a voice assistance feature and supports Siri, Google Assistant, and Bixby applications.

According to Garmin, a new ‘Health Snapshot’ feature in the watch enables the users to log a two-minute session to record key health stats, including heart rate, heart rate variability, Pulse Ox3, respiration and stress and generate a report via the Garmin Connect app to monitor the statistics. It claims to offer up to nine days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to eight hours in GPS + Music mode.

Venu 2 and Venu 2S offer a bright AMOLED display and built-in GPS connectivity. The watches have advanced health monitoring and fitness features, and claim to offer more than 25 built-in indoor and GPS sports applications along with health & fitness features like health snapshot feature, body battery energy monitoring, Pulse OX Sensor, Stress tracking, Women’s health tracking, Hydration tracking, Respiration tracking, sleep score & advanced sleep monitoring, tracking wrist-based heart rate, mindful breathing and calculating fitness age.

Both models offer the same value proposition in two different dial sizes — 45mm (Venu2) and 40mm (Venu2S).

Bike computer, Edge 530 Bundle allows for group messaging and tracking and also has incident detection, which automatically sends your location to emergency contacts if it detects an incident.

Bike computer, Edge 830 Bundle comes with features including turn-by-turn directions and navigation alerts that notify you of upcoming turns. Its popular routing feature can reportedly choose from the roads and trails most travelled by fellow cyclists to help users "ride like locals". And Edge 830 is smart enough to guide you back to the route or back to start if you deviate from it or decide to head home early.

Products Standard Price Discount Garmin Birthday Offer Price Venu 2 Plus Rs 50,490 Rs 5,500 Rs 44,990 Venu 2 / 2S Rs 44,990 Rs 5,500 Rs 39,490 Edge530 Bundle Rs 40,990 Rs 4 ,000 Rs 36,990 Edge830 Bundle Rs 55,990 Rs 8,500 Rs 47,490