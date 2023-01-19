Garmin India launches Instinct Crossover series starting at Rs 55,990

The Garmin Instinct Crossover (Black) and Instinct Crossover Solar (Graphite) will be available to purchase at the cost of Rs 55,990 and Rs 61,990 respectively from January 20 onwards.

Garmin India has announced the launch of two new additions to its popular Instinct family of GPS multisport smartwatches, the Instinct Crossover and Instinct Crossover Solar.

The Instinct Crossover comes with a bold, luminescent watch face and dynamic hands with health monitoring and activity tracking features. The watch also has thermal and shock resistance to MIL-STD-810 standards, a chemically strengthened scratch-resistant lens, and a 10 ATM (100 meters) water rating.

The Instinct Crossover Solar offers infinite battery life in battery saver mode with solar charging, which provides traditional analogue features like time, date, and a stopwatch. With advanced connected features, the watch can provide up to 70 days of battery life in smartwatch mode with solar charging. Even without solar, the base model Instinct Crossover can provide nearly a month of battery life in smartwatch mode and more than 110 hours in GPS mode.

The Instinct Crossover has wellness features, including Sleep Score and Advanced Sleep Monitoring, and Health Monitoring activities which allow users to record key health metrics, such as Body Battery, stress, and heart rate in a single view. Key fitness features include VO2 Max, Pulse Ox2, Fitness Age, Training Status/Load/Effect, HRV Status, and Recovery Time.

The watch provides GPS tracking, multi-GNSS support, ABC sensors, TracBack routing, which helps users navigate the same route back to their starting point, and Reference Point, which helps keep track of a known place relative to their location.

The Garmin Instinct Crossover (Black) and Instinct Crossover Solar (Graphite) will be available to purchase at the cost of Rs 55,990 and Rs 61,990 respectively from January 20 onwards from the following channels:

Offline: Garmin Brand Store, Helios Watch Store, Just in Time, Sports stores