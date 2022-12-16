Hometechnology news

Garmin India launches "Give A Garmin" offer on wellness smartwatches 

Garmin India launches "Give A Garmin" offer on wellness smartwatches 

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 16, 2022 11:58:13 PM IST (Published)

Other than Garmin Brand Store, Garmin’s smartwatches are available at Helios Watch Store, Just in Time and all other leading retail watch channels. Users can find them at Amazon, Tata CLiQ, Tata Luxury, Synergizer, Flipkart, and Nykaa. The offer will be valid from December 15 to December 31.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Anushka Sharma)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

smartwatches

Next Article

FTC didn't stop Facebook-Instagram. How about Meta-Within?