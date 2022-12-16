Garmin India launches "Give A Garmin" offer on wellness smartwatches 

Other than Garmin Brand Store, Garmin’s smartwatches are available at Helios Watch Store, Just in Time and all other leading retail watch channels. Users can find them at Amazon, Tata CLiQ, Tata Luxury, Synergizer, Flipkart, and Nykaa. The offer will be valid from December 15 to December 31.

Garmin India, on Friday, announced its year-end "Give A Garmin" offers, which will be valid from December 15 to December 31. It offers discounts on Wellness Smartwatches; Lily, Venu2Plus and Vivomove Sport.

“Garmin India is offering exciting deals on their products by offering special discounts of up to Rs 11,000 or up to 24 percent on Lily, Venu2Plus, and Vivomove Sport,” the company said in an official statement.

As per the company, customers can avail "Buy Now Pay Later" and "Pay Later EMI" options while buying Garmin smartwatches at offline retail platforms. The offer is also available at No cost EMI from the respective available banks on Amazon.

Venu 2 Plus smartwatches enable the users to log a two-minute session to record key health stats, including heart rate, and heart rate variability. It originally costs Rs 50,490 and is currently at Rs 39,490. It is available in Powder Gray, Black and Cream Gold colours.

Lily, a fitness wearable for women priced at Rs 22,490, is available at Rs 16,990. Its colour options are White, Rose Gold and Deep Orchid. In addition to the trackers, Lily also offers women’s health features, including menstrual cycle tracking and pregnancy tracking feature.

Garmin’s hybrid smartwatch, Vivomove Sport has built-in sports apps for yoga, strength, Pilates, cardio, treadmill, cycling, and more. It connects to a compatible smartphone’s GPS to accurately track distance and pace during outdoor walks, runs, and bike rides. It is originally priced at Rs 20,490 and is avilable at 16,990. It comes in Black, Ivory and Cocoa colours.

