Garmin India announces triathlete Kaustubh Radkar as brand ambassador for fitness segment

Garmin India, a unit of Garmin Ltd. has on-boarded Indian triathlete, Kaustubh Radkar as a brand ambassador of Garmin’s fitness segment. While he has been involved with Garmin India as a coach, Radkar will now be the face of Garmin’s fitness segment in India which includes running, cycling and swimming.

Radkar will also be the face of devices such as the Forerunner GPS Smartwatch, Edge GPS bike computer, and Rally Series and Tacx series.

Radkar has also been chosen as one of the Fit India Ambassadors, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement, which was started in 2019.

Commenting on the announcement, Sky Chen Director of Garmin Southeast Asia & India said, "Garmin products have always been the first choice of athletes and runners across the world. We are confident that Kaustubh and his achievements will inspire the young generation and future athletes in India to train hard and reach new heights in sports."

Talking about becoming the face of Garmin India’s Fitness segment, Kaustabh Radkar stated, "I have been an avid user of Garmin products for the past 14 years and have been involved with Garmin India as a coach since 2018. I believe in what Garmin has to offer and that is why I stand with them today."