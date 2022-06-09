Garmin fitness band vivosmart 5 to go on sale tomorrow at Rs 14,990

Multinational technology giant Garmin on Thursday announced its latest fitness tracker, the vívosmart 5. The fitness band is priced at Rs 14,990 and will go on sale from Friday in India, a Garmin press release said.

The device, which comes in black and mint colour variants, will be available at offline Garmin brand stores, e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, and authorised Garmin online reseller synergizer.

The vívosmart 5 has a 66 percent larger screen than the vivosmart 4, and offers larger text and enhanced touchscreen and button interface.

The band also boasts of a seven-day battery life, a pulse oximeter (to measure blood oxygen saturation), sleep tracking, body energy monitoring, a round-the-clock heart-rate monitor, respiration and hydration logging, and a feature dubbed "All-Day Stress Tracker". Another feature, according to Garmin, is "Fitness Age", which "shows the current fitness age of the user, which is based on the user’s VO2 max, resting heart rate, and body mass index (BMI)".

The band is compatible with Android smartphones, as well as iPhones, the press release said.

The Garmin vivosmart 5. (Image: Garmin) The Garmin vivosmart 5. (Image: Garmin)

“It is a fitness band that is made for users who prefers an active lifestyle and take charge of their health and wellness. Its sleek minimalistic design makes the device light which is an important factor especially when you use it for tracking your sleep," said Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India.

The screen has a scrolling interface, given its vertical orientation, and purportedly gives users easy access to their most-used features.

The fitness band can track activities like walking, swimming, cycling, weight training and cardio activities. In case of an emergency, the band features a button, which if pressed for a few seconds triggers an assistance alert that sends a text message with the user’s location to designated emergency contacts

The band can also display upcoming appointments and weather information, the press release said.

According to a recent research report by Counterpoint, Garmin is ranked fifth in terms of global shipments with a 4.3 percent market share, and is third in terms of revenues thanks to its higher average selling price — the brand occupies the top spot in the premium segment (over Rs 35,000).

Also read: