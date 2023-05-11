Garmin launches GPS-based cycling computers — Edge 540 and 840

The devices will be available in India at Garmin brand stores in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Pune, as well as online at Amazon.in, and its offline partners. The prices range from Rs 35,990-55,990 depending on the configuration.

Garmin, the smart wearables giant, has launched a lineup of GPS-based cycling computers in India — the Edge 540 and 840 Series. In a press release, Garmin said these devices offer cyclists advanced features such as dynamic performance insights, improved mapping, solar charging, and more for optimal performance and training.

The devices will be available in India at Garmin brand stores in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Pune, as well as online at Amazon.in, and its offline partners. The prices range from Rs 35,990-55,990 depending on the configuration.

Product Price Edge 540 Rs 35,990 Edge 540 Bundle Rs 45,990 Edge 540 Solar Rs 45,990 Edge 840 Rs 45,990 Edge 840 Bundle Rs 55,990 Edge 840 Solar Rs 55,990

Garmin said in the release that the Edge 540 and 840 will help cyclists identify their strengths and weaknesses, prepare for the demands of specific courses, and manage efforts with power targets throughout a course. The ClimbPro ascent planner feature helps cyclists to view the remaining ascent and grade for each climb while riding. Additionally, the multi-band GNSS enhances positioning accuracy, ensuring cyclists can easily find their way in challenging environments such as dense tree cover or downtown urban environments, Garmin said.

The Edge 540 and 840 Series come with a Power Glass solar charging lens that extends battery life up to 60 hours in battery saver mode, providing cyclists with up to an extra 25 minutes per hour of daytime riding, Garmin claimed in the press release. These devices feature button and a 2.6-inch colour screen, with the 840 supporting a touchscreen.

Garmin said the devices are powered by its proprietary Firstbeat Analytics, which help offer insights on metrics such as VO2 max, training status, training load, recovery time, and more. During a ride, the Edge 540 and 840 Series also provide riders with in-ride notifications when it's time to refuel or rehydrate, as well as insights on how their body is holding up in different environments with heat and altitude acclimation, Garmin said.

The Edge 540 and 840 Series also offer built-in safety and tracking features like LiveTrack and group messaging for all cycling activities, including mountain biking.