Garmin launches GPS-based cycling computers — Edge 540 and 840

By Vijay Anand  May 11, 2023 2:38:36 PM IST (Published)

The devices will be available in India at Garmin brand stores in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Pune, as well as online at Amazon.in, and its offline partners. The prices range from Rs 35,990-55,990 depending on the configuration.

Garmin, the smart wearables giant, has launched a lineup of GPS-based cycling computers in India — the Edge 540 and 840 Series. In a press release, Garmin said these devices offer cyclists advanced features such as dynamic performance insights, improved mapping, solar charging, and more for optimal performance and training.

ProductPrice
Edge 540Rs 35,990
Edge 540 BundleRs 45,990
Edge 540 SolarRs 45,990
Edge 840Rs 45,990
Edge 840 BundleRs 55,990
Edge 840 SolarRs 55,990
