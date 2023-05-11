Garmin launches GPS-based cycling computers — Edge 540 and 840

The devices will be available in India at Garmin brand stores in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Pune, as well as online at Amazon.in, and its offline partners. The prices range from Rs 35,990-55,990 depending on the configuration.

Garmin, the smart wearables giant, has launched a lineup of GPS-based cycling computers in India — the Edge 540 and 840 Series. In a press release, Garmin said these devices offer cyclists advanced features such as dynamic performance insights, improved mapping, solar charging, and more for optimal performance and training.

The devices will be available in India at Garmin brand stores in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Pune, as well as online at Amazon.in, and its offline partners. The prices range from Rs 35,990-55,990 depending on the configuration.