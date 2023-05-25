Garmin adds two new smartwatches to its Instinct 2 lineup

The smartwatches are equipped with features like water resistance up to 10 ATM and a scratch-resistant Power Glass lens. The solar charging capability is said to provide unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode.

Garmin India on Thursday launched the latest addition to its Instinct 2 lineup of smartwatches — Instinct 2X Solar and Instinct 2X Solar: Tactical Edition.

Speaking about the new smartwatches, Sky Chen, Regional Director of Garmin for South-East Asia & India, said, "Designed for sports and outdoor enthusiasts, these solar-powered, military-standard smartwatches combine rugged durability with a sleek design. With an easy-to-read display, infinite battery life, and advanced features, they empower adventurers to conquer new horizons."

The Instinct 2X Solar features a built-in LED flashlight that offers adjustable intensities. “In strobe mode, the light matches your running cadence, alternating between white and red to ensure you're easily seen and can confidently continue your activities,” the company said in a statement.

The Instinct 2X Solar: Tactical Edition features a multi-LED flashlight that, Garmin says, offers both white and dedicated green illumination options. The inclusion of green light is particularly beneficial as it helps users maintain their natural night vision during night operations.

The Instinct 2X Solar provides health and fitness tracking features and has built-in sports apps to take on running, biking, swimming, strength training and more.

Users can also use TracBack routing to help find the same route back to their starting point and reference point marks of a known spot relative to their location.

According to Garmin, the Instinct 2X Solar: Tactical Edition is specifically designed for tactical operations, offering a range of features such as Jumpmaster and tactical preloaded activities, projected waypoints, dual-position GPS formatting, and Night-Vision Compatibility.

“Users can also activate Stealth Mode to ensure privacy and security by disabling GPS position sharing and wireless communication. This functionality enables training in secure locations without compromising sensitive information,” the company added. The Tactical Edition is aimed at military personnel, Garmin told CNBC-TV18.

The Instinct 2X Solar retails for Rs 50,490 and the Instinct 2X Solar: Tactical Edition retails for Rs 55,990. Both smartwatches are available on the following platforms:

Online: Amazon, Tata Luxury & Tata CLiQ