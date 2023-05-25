English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeGarmin adds two new smartwatches to its Instinct 2 lineup News

Garmin adds two new smartwatches to its Instinct 2 lineup

Garmin adds two new smartwatches to its Instinct 2 lineup
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Vijay Anand   | Pihu Yadav  May 25, 2023 4:46:53 PM IST (Published)

The smartwatches are equipped with features like water resistance up to 10 ATM and a scratch-resistant Power Glass lens. The solar charging capability is said to provide unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode.

Garmin India on Thursday launched the latest addition to its Instinct 2 lineup of smartwatches — Instinct 2X Solar and Instinct 2X Solar: Tactical Edition.

The smartwatches are equipped with features like water resistance up to 10 ATM and a scratch-resistant Power Glass lens. The solar charging capability is said to provide unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode.
Speaking about the new smartwatches, Sky Chen, Regional Director of Garmin for South-East Asia & India, said, "Designed for sports and outdoor enthusiasts, these solar-powered, military-standard smartwatches combine rugged durability with a sleek design. With an easy-to-read display, infinite battery life, and advanced features, they empower adventurers to conquer new horizons."
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X