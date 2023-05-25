Garmin adds two new smartwatches to its Instinct 2 lineup

The smartwatches are equipped with features like water resistance up to 10 ATM and a scratch-resistant Power Glass lens. The solar charging capability is said to provide unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode.

Garmin India on Thursday launched the latest addition to its Instinct 2 lineup of smartwatches — Instinct 2X Solar and Instinct 2X Solar: Tactical Edition.

Speaking about the new smartwatches, Sky Chen, Regional Director of Garmin for South-East Asia & India, said, "Designed for sports and outdoor enthusiasts, these solar-powered, military-standard smartwatches combine rugged durability with a sleek design. With an easy-to-read display, infinite battery life, and advanced features, they empower adventurers to conquer new horizons."