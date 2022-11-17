GapMaps launches new platform in India to help brands finetune location decisions

The platform is also said to illustrate how a new location may impact a brand’s existing network or individual locations, and measure competitor proximity to an existing or proposed site.

GapMaps, a cloud-based mapping software, announced that it has launched its new GapMaps Live platform across India to help brands make even better physical location decisions, faster.

“Accessible via a single sign-in, GapMaps Live is an easy-to-use platform for brands to validate and make important location decisions with increased confidence and reduced risk. This is possible based on the ability to visualise in maps a range of critical data sets that may include geographic, demographic, economic, customer or competitor intelligence," the company said in a statement.

Advanced data visualisation features

A new feature in GapMaps Live aims to enable brands to see their whole portfolio across India to easily visualise, analyse, and compare all locations on the platform. In addition, organisations can customise GapMaps Live, such as visualising sales and performance data across all their locations.

"Visitation Data is another powerful new feature to turn mobile device data into business insights, ensuring brands have the most up-to-date view on customer travel patterns. This gives important insights on understanding where existing customers travel from and to when visiting their own locations, as well as competitor catchment locations to easily identify growth or optimisation opportunities,” GapMaps added.

The platform is also said to illustrate how a new location may impact a brand’s existing network or individual locations, and measure competitor proximity to an existing or proposed site.

Customers benefiting from evidence-based decision-making

Anytime Fitness, which operates 110 fitness clubs across India says the GapMaps Live platform has enabled greater precision in its decision-making when opening new locations.

“GapMaps Live allows us to easily analyse catchments across multiple cities in India and make confident decisions on optimal locations for new gyms using validated data,” said Mayank Bhatia, Anytime Fitness Regional Franchise Sales Manager.

“Being able to access and visualise key insights in the platform such as population density, prosperity, retail & infrastructure layers in 150-metre grids has fast-tracked the approval process for planned new locations. We are now in a great position to expand our club footprint with confidence in the coming years.”

GapMaps also said its clients contribute to the company’s growth and benefit from the powerful data insights that GapMaps Live provides