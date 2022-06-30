Here is your complete guide to gaming phones

The mobile gaming industry has boomed drastically in the past couple of years. Today, the number of active mobile gamers worldwide is over 2.2 billion. And, today gamers prefer smartphones over traditional desktops or laptops — so much so that the market value of mobile gaming in India was estimated to reach about $405 million in 2022.

This is what brought about the wave of gaming smartphones — regular smartphones but with additional capabilities that make your gaming experience better on the device.

What is a gaming phone?

With all the high-end specs that we have on the market today, all flagship and most mid-range devices rocking powerful chipsets, bigger and brighter screens and huge batteries, there are small distinguishing features that turn a smartphone into a gaming phone.

Display

This is where everything happens and therefore it is extremely important to have a display that can keep up with the games you play. Gaming phones have screens big enough for your fingers to move around freely and smoothly. The refresh rate and the touch sampling rates on these phones are also higher than on other phones to avoid any kind of lag. The standard refresh rate on smartphones has now become 120 Hz, which is more than decent but gaming phones can take that number up to 165 Hz, like on Nubia’s Red Magic 7 and probably also on Asus’ ROG Phone 6 . Needless to say, the screens also have to be bright and dynamic.

Also Read: NBA ties up with Augmented Reality company for new mobile game

Loud Speakers

For non-gamers, it might not seem like such a big deal but speakers are very important for gamers. You miss hearing someone’s footsteps on the game and the next thing you know, you’re dead. Nobody wants to witness a gamer’s wrath after that. Asus ROG Phone 5 rocks the loudest speakers in any phone right now. When most companies try to hide and minimise them, gaming phones do not hold back from creating a beast.

Faster Processors

Games can suck a lot of power from the phone and to cope with that you need a bigger, better and faster processor — the latest chipset with at least 8 GB RAM. This would also mean that the phone would heat up fast and therefore some phones, like Nubia Reg Magic 7 come with internal coolers and others have optional external heatsinks, like the ROG Phone 5 which has Aeroactive Cooler as an extra accessory.

Batteries

As the screen size gets bigger, with a higher refresh rate and a display that is brighter than the sun itself, the phone is sure to drain the battery pretty quickly. Add some fast processors with bigger RAMs and a phone that heats up quick — translation, you could be glued to your charging port all day long. Hence, gaming phones come with batteries that are no less than 5,000 mAh and have super-fast charging. The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2, for example, comes with two charging ports at 5,500 mAh with a charging speed of 155W combined that could get you to 100 percent in 30 minutes.

Design

The hardware of dedicated gaming phones also differs from your everyday smartphones. The orientation and the way a gaming phone is usually held are different and that is where companies put their focus, mostly to accommodate cooling solutions, trigger buttons, extra screens on the back, etc.

With the flagships offering most of the above-mentioned specs — better screens, bigger batteries, faster processors and more — the question comes down to whether or not someone is willing to invest in a gaming phone. At the end of the day, it is all a matter of preference.