Gaming emerges as top violative sector as digital scrutiny intensifies: ASCI

The ASCI report also shed light on the escalating issue of misleading ads featuring celebrities. The council processed 503 such ads, an 803 percent increase compared to the previous year's 55 cases.

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) on Wednesday released its annual complaints report for the year 2022-23, which analysed 7,928 advertisements across various media platforms including print, digital, and television, revealed an increase in non-compliant digital ads, raising concerns about consumer safety online.

As per the report, the real-money gaming industry surpassed the education sector to emerge as the most violative sector, moving from fifth to first place.

“An astounding number (92 percent) of gaming advertisements reviewed by ASCI for FY 2022–23 did not adhere to the guidelines for real money gaming and failed to inform consumers about the risks of financial loss and addiction. The sector also gained the dubious distinction of being the least complaint, with only 50 percent of ads being modified voluntarily after they have been called out,” read a statement from the regulatory body.