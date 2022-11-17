Gaming certification company BMM Testlabs opens newest unit in India

The team in Gurugram, India, will work closely with BMM’s 14 other test labs around the world, to continue to provide its customers access to the global gaming industry.

BMM Testlabs, a global gaming test lab and product certification consultancy, announced on Tuesday, that it formally opened its newest office and product testing laboratory in India in November 2022. The new office is located in Cybercity, the technology hub that hosts the largest IT and Fortune 500 companies in Gurugram, India.

BMM India said on November 15 that it will provide product testing and certification services for games, systems, and associated equipment for the gaming industry across online and land-based gaming. The team in India will work closely with BMM’s 14 other test labs around the world, to continue to provide its customers access to the global gaming industry.

Martin Storm, Executive Chairman and CEO, commented, “India offers BMM the opportunity of enormous scale with technical prowess and intellectual capital, and we are opening the Gurugram office with more than 50 trained staff members. BMM now employs an excess of 600 staff worldwide across 15 global locations and serves over 470 gaming jurisdictions. We are grateful to our customers around the world for the opportunity to grow our business with them, and now extend our services from this strategic technology market in India.”

Reena Varma leads the BMM India team with 20-plus years of previous industry experience in software development, DevOps, SW & product testing, quality (QMS, ISO, CMMi), Six Sigma BB, project management (Agile, PMP, PRINCE2), service management (ITIL V4), governance (COBIT), ISMS (CISA), legal and compliance, and organisation change management.