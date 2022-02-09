Galaxy Unpacked: What devices to expect from Samsung today

Samsung is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event today, where the new Galaxy S22 series is expected to be unveiled besides the potential launch of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, among some other products. The South Korean electronics giant usually launches its flagship Samsung Galaxy S smartphones early in the year, followed by the Note flagship in July or August. But it is widely expected that Samsung has decided to end the Note lineup, with the flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra (or whatever it ends up being called)--the top tier Galaxy S phone--will serve as its replacement.

At tonight's event, Samsung is expected to unveil Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra, with many details about the three already speculated through various leaks. The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus are expected to be straight upgrades to the last year’s Galaxy line-up, while reports suggest that the S22 Ultra will fold many of the features of the Note line-up into itself.

For European customers, the three will be powered by Samsung’s very own Exynos 2200 processor for the very first time. The System on a Chip (SoC) also brings Team Red onto mobile devices after well over a decade, as the SoC carries AMD graphics. The US customers will have to wait as the devices will likely ship with the latest flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs.

The S22 will reportedly start at €849 (around Rs 72,473), rising to €1,049 (around Rs 89,545) for the S22 Plus and €1,249 (around Rs 1,06,618) for the S22 Ultra. The Indian prices for all the devices should be revealed on the Samsung India website soon after the event.

A leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Apart from the smartphones, Samsung is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Tab S8, the Tab S8 Plus and the Tab S8 Ultra. Some of the features expected on the premium Android tablets include 5G, S Pen, wireless DeX support, Dolby Atmos-compatible speakers and OLED panels for the S8 Plus and S8 Ultra.