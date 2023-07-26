Galaxy Unpacked: Samsung announces the Galaxy Watch6 series and the Galaxy Tab S9

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event was held in Seoul South Korea where the company launched its latest foldables, the Galaxy Watch6 and the Galaxy Tab S9 series

Samsung on Wednesday released the new Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic with a slimmer bezel and a larger display during its Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul.

Regarding sleep optimisation, the watches promise to offer in-depth analysis of Sleep Score Factors, including total sleep time, sleep cycle, and more, helping users understand the quality of their sleep. Sleep Messages, co-developed with the National Sleep Foundation, provide detailed feedback about sleep health every morning.

For fitness, the watches introduce Body Composition, providing key physical measurements for a tailored approach to fitness goals. The Personalized Heart Rate Zone feature defines optimal running intensity levels based on users' abilities, keeping them motivated throughout their fitness journey.

Health monitoring capabilities extend to Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification, Fall Detection, and blood pressure and electrocardiogram monitoring, offering users comprehensive insights into their heart health.

The Galaxy Watch6 series boasts a 20 percent larger and more vibrant display for better readability.

The Galaxy Watch6 comes in 44mm in Graphite and Silver and in 40mm in Graphite and Gold. The Galaxy Watch6 Classic featuring the rotating bezel, will be available in Black and Silver in 43mm and 47mm.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Watch6, starting at $300, and Galaxy Watch6 Classic begin on July 26, with general availability starting August 11. The Galaxy Watch6 series will be the first to run the Wear OS 4 out of the box.

Tab S9 series

Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Tab S9 series, comprising three models — Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra leads the lineup with its 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 16:10 aspect ratio. All models feature HDR10+, a dynamic refresh rate from 60 to 120Hz, and Eye Comfort to reduce eye strain.

The Galaxy Tab S9 series boasts impressive performance, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

Central to the Galaxy Tab S9 experience is the in-box, IP68-rated S Pen, which is now IP68-rated for water and dust resistance. Users can also choose to upgrade to the S Pen Creator Edition with enhanced grip and a wider tilt angle.

The Galaxy Tab S9 series is available for pre-order in select markets from July 26, with general availability starting August 11. The series comes in two colors, Beige and Graphite, and three sizes: 14.6-inch on Tab S9 Ultra, 12.4-inch on Tab S9+, and 11-inch on Tab S9.

The tabs will run Android 13 out of the box and users will also get four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates, along with support from Samsung Care+ for accidental damages during pre-order period.