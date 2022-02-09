Galaxy Unpacked: S22 Ultra dethrones Note, S22 and S22 Plus bring up the rear; Tab S8 series too unveiled

After months of rumours, speculations, leaks and gossip, the covers are finally off the latest generation of Samsung’s mobile devices. on Wednesday, the South Korean electronics giant unveiled the Galaxy S22 lineup--the S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra. Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Tab S8, the Tab S8 Plus and the Tab S8 Ultra.

Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus

From the onset, it was clear that Samsung's focus was going to be on the S22 Ultra and so, its siblings S22 and S22 Plus received not too much screen time. The design too is stale--we have already seen it in the S20 and S21 series.

The S22 and S22 Plus come in four colours--Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Pink Gold--and in two storage variants, 128 GB and 256 GB (expandable up to 1 TB).

The Galaxy S22 lineup. (Image: Samsung)

Processor and storage: Both models are equipped with 8GB of RAM and are powered by a 4nm 64-bit octa-core processor. While Samsung did not name the processor, it is widely believed to be its in-house Exynos 2200 processor.

Camera: Both the models come with a 10 megapixel selfie lens, a 12MP ultra wide lens with a f2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view (FOV). The 50MP primary, wide-angle lens boasts of "Dual Pixel Auto Focus", a 58% improved optical image stabilisation (OIS), f1.8 aperture, and an 80-degree FOV. Also packed in are a 10MP selfie camera with 3x optical zoom and a 10MP rear lens with a 10x optical zoom.

Display: The S22 comes with a 6.1-inch display, while the S22 Plus sports a 6.6-inch display--both full HD-plus "AMOLED 2X Display" with a 10-120Hz variable refresh rate.

Battery: The S22 has a 3,700mAh battery, while the S22 Plus comes with a 4,500mAh battery.

Other features: Both handsets are certified IP68 for dust and water resistance and come 5G support and an ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

Galaxy S 22 Ultra

The successor to the mighty Note was undoubtedly the star of the show, with Samsung saying it was the result of "merging the best of two smartphone legacies--the unrivalled power of the Note series and the pro-grade camera and performance of the S series--to set a new standard for premium smartphones"

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. (Image: Samsung)

This is the first Galaxy S smartphone to feature a built-in S Pen, and boasts of "Nightography", and battery life that "lasts over a day". Samsung called the Galaxy S22 Ultra "the most powerful Ultra device Samsung has ever created".

Screen: The S22 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch quad HD-plus "AMOLED 2X Screen" with 10-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The screen can achieve a peak brightness of 1,750 nits.

Cameras: The handset is packed with a 12MP ultra-wide lens with f2.2, and 120-degree FOV, a 108MP main wide-angle lens with f1.8, 85-degree field of view and 100x Space Zoom, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, f2.4, and 36-degree FOV, and a second 10MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom, f4.9 and 11-degree FOV. On the front, there's a 40MP selfie lens with f2.2.

Processor and storage: The base model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The other options are 12GB RAM coupled with 256GB, 512GB or 1TB or storage with an option to expand to a further terabyte. The processor is once again the ambiguous "4nm 64-bit octa-core processor".

Galaxy Tab S8 series

Samsung's latest flagship tablet comes with a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. The tablets also boast of 6.3mm bezels, while the casing is "30 percent more scratch-resistant and 40 percent less prone to bending than Galaxy Tab S7.

The Tab S8 Ultra's lesser siblings, the Tab S8 and the S8 Plus, come with an 11-inch and 12.4-inch displays. All three displays are Super AMOLED with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. (Image: Samsung)

The Tab S8 and S8 Plus come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage--expandable up to 1TB--while the S8 Ultra goes up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The tablets have support for Dolby Atmos and 5G, as well as S Pen capabilities.

Samsung has not released the Indian prices for its latest range of devices at the time of this writing.