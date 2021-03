South Korean tech giant Samsung's highly anticipated smartphone the Galaxy A52 is likely to be launched in India soon and the device will be available in both 4G and 5G variants. While there is no official statement from the company about the specs of the device, various reports suggest that the 4G variant could be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC, while the 5G variant is expected to come with Snapdragon 750G SoC.

Both variants are expected to have similar features such as a 4,500mAh battery that comes with 25W fast charging. They are expected to sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels. They would run on the Android 11 operating system and come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

On the camera front, the model will come with a quad-camera setup that is led by a 64MP primary camera. The camera module could also include a 12-megapixel secondary sensor and two 5-megapixel sensors. There could also be a 32MP selfie camera.