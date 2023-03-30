English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsG20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant showcases India's Digital Public Infrastructure

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant showcases India's Digital Public Infrastructure

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant showcases India's Digital Public Infrastructure
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Mar 30, 2023 7:56:02 PM IST (Updated)

Speaking at the first day of the 2nd G20 Sherpa Meeting, Kant said open standards, open API, and interoperability are the hallmarks of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Thursday, March 30, said open standards, open API, and interoperability are the hallmarks of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

Recommended Articles

View All
Karnataka Election 2023: Why these Lingayat and Vokkaliga-dominated seats are crucial

Karnataka Election 2023: Why these Lingayat and Vokkaliga-dominated seats are crucial

Mar 30, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

World Bipolar Day: Here's why this disease is still a complex affair despite competent therapies

World Bipolar Day: Here's why this disease is still a complex affair despite competent therapies

Mar 30, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

This Jadavpur University alumnus has created world’s first energy-saving paint and other amazing stuff

This Jadavpur University alumnus has created world’s first energy-saving paint and other amazing stuff

Mar 29, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

March F&O Series: Nifty 50 falls over 400 points to mark worst series since September

March F&O Series: Nifty 50 falls over 400 points to mark worst series since September

Mar 29, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


Speaking at the first day of the second G20 Sherpa Meeting, Kant emphasised the achievements and huge strides India has made in the past few years in the digital domain and highlighted the potential benefit of adoption of DPIs globally, especially in developing countries and the Least Developed Countries.
Kant, along with NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh, inaugurated the DPI Experience Zone in the presence of sherpas and delegates from G20 members, invited countries and international organisations.
Demonstrating India’s DPI success story, the immersive Digital India Experience zone highlighted key DPIs developed by India for addressing crucial issues such as digital identity, financial inclusion, and equitable access to education and health.
Also Read: Paytm launches next-generation payments platform backed by home grown technology
Various population-scale DPIs of India stack such as Aadhar, Co-Win, UPI, DigiLocker, BHASHINI and others were showcased in the experience zone. The experience zone also saw the presence of private sector enterprises such as Google, Microsoft, PayTM, Fractaboo, AWS and TCS, which showcased the innovation potential of DPI.
The special session, 'Why DPI?' started with virtual messages from eminent global leaders Nandan Nilekani, Co-Founder and Chairman, Infosys; and Thierry Bretton, Commissioner for Internal Market of the European Union, who addressed the participants on the utility of DPIs and India’s ambitious DPI agenda during its G20 presidency.
The special address included a joint presentation by Priya Vohra, Managing Director of Digital Impact Alliance, Washington, D.C., and Pramod Varma, ex-chief architect of Aadhaar and India Stack, CTO EkStep Foundation, who explained to the audience the transformational role of DPIs in diverse sectors and its architectural and economic aspects.
Also Read: Microsoft layoffs in Seattle top 2,700 as tech giant lets go of 559 more employees: Report
The day-long session ended with a closing by Joint Secretary G20 Nagaraj Naidu, who highlighted the tremendous promise that DPI holds in accelerating the achievement of the sustainable development goals — from cash transfers and food distribution to e-commerce and innovative models of education and healthcare delivery.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Mar 30, 2023 7:55 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

AadhaarAmitabh KantG20Unified Payment Interface (UPI)

Next Article

Apple to host WWDC 2023 on June 5, might debut the mixed-reality headset as well

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X