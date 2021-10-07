Future Proof Your Contact Center Operations

In an increasingly customer centric world, traditional contact centers continue to grapple with infrastructure costs, poor resolution times, generic or non-personalized responses, language barriers, agent attrition, and a high degree of human reliance. The last two years of the pandemic has seen a 4X increase in contact center traffic. To keep up with the traffic and accommodate entirely new ways of customer interactions including multichannel communications, the need of the hour is Cloud Based Intelligent Contact Centers. When powered by Cloud and AI, contact centers can decrease agent handling time by 40%, increase agent productivity and resolve customer requirements by 70%, improving overall customer satisfaction.