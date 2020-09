Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai in a recent interview said that the company was rethinking its long-term work options for employees as most of them do not want to return to office full-time.

Around 62 percent of employees at the tech giant want to return to offices, but not on a daily basis, the company said after conducting a survey of employee. Hence, Pichai said that Google was working on “hybrid” work models for a long-term remote working.

Pichai added that employees will experience a more “flexible” approach and will work in “hybrid” models that blend remote and in-office working methods.

To boost productivity amid uncertainty, Pichai said, "We firmly believe that being together and having a sense of community is super important when you have to solve hard problems and create something new so we don’t see that changing. But we do think we need to create more flexibility and more hybrid models."

Google was one of the first companies to announce work from home for its employees until July 2021. The choice was made to help employees with children who might be learning partially or totally remotely from school this year.