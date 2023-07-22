FUJIFILM launches X-S20 mirrorless digital camera for content creators

The lineup gets a refresh after three years after X-S10 launched in late 2020. The X-S20 retains all the good things from its predecessor with new features and capabilities introduced. The camera can record up to 6.2K/30P videos and even has AI-based subject-detection Auto Focus, capable of detecting animals and cars.

FUJIFILM India on Wednesday announced the launch of the latest addition to the X Series of mirrorless digital cameras, the X-S20. The compact and lightweight camera comes with several features targeted towards content creators and influencers.

During the launch, Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India said, “It is great for content creators who live stream, but also need high-quality stills. We recommend it highly for live streaming, vlogging, travel, and family photography. X-S20 enables creators to tell their stories. It puts a powerful story-creation tool in their hands while emphasising their experiences. X-S20 isn’t about the hardware; it’s about the content creators and the art they are making.”

The lineup gets a refresh after three years after X-S10 launched in late 2020. The X-S20 retains all the good things from its predecessor with new features and capabilities introduced. The camera can record up to 6.2K/30P videos and even has AI-based subject-detection Auto Focus, capable of detecting animals and cars.

What makes it a good device for content creators? Its new Auto mode that can come in handy for people who are new to operating digital cameras or are trying a digital camera for the first time. It also comes with a Vlog mode that comes with Image Stabilisation, Background Blur etc. It also has a product focus mode, which creators can use so that the product their reviewing stays in focus even during movement.

Arun Babu, Head of Digital Camera, Instax and Optical Devices Business, FUJIFILM India told CNBC-TV18 that the camera had a good response from the global markets, where the X-S20 was launched earlier in the year and it makes them optimistic for the Indian market as well.

The battery capacity of the camera has more than doubled than that of its predecessor, the company said.

The starting price of the mirrorless camera is Rs 1,18,999 just for the body and goes as high as Rs 1,49,999 for the XF 18-55mm lens bundle, which makes it very similarly priced to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.