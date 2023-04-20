FUJIFILM launches the new INSTAX mini 12 instant camera in India

The INSTAX mini 12 will be available in standalone and multiple combos of 10, 20, and 40 shots, at a starting price of Rs 9,499. Fujifilm has also started offering the smartphone app "INSTAX UP!," which can scan prints taken with INSTAX cameras and save them as digital prints in the smartphone.

FUJIFILM India, on Thursday, announced the launch of its new entry model, the INSTAX mini 12, a compact instant film camera that captures and prints credit-card-sized photos. The camera will be available from April 20 onwards at retail stores and online partners.

According to FUJIFILM, the mini 12 is an improved version of the popular INSTAX mini 11. Its balloon-like design expresses the fun of the INSTAX, and the lineup of five pastel colours offers a variety of options for users.

“The mini 12 features the ‘Automatic Exposure,’ a popular function of the predecessor mini 11 launched in May 2020, in which the camera automatically determines the correct exposure for a given scene. Rotating the lens one step activates the ‘Close-up mode,’ perfect for close-up shots and selfies, " the company said in a statement.

"This is the first entry-level INSTAX to feature a function that prevents discrepancies between the viewfinder field and the actual printout area in close-ups, allowing anyone to enjoy taking a close-up shot as intended. When taking a selfie, the ‘Selfie Mirror’ beside the lens can be used to check the composition of a finished print while shooting,” it added.

Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India, said, "My vision for the business of FUJIFILM India has been around the concept of nurturing the 'Culture of Photography.' As an industry pioneer in the technology of photography, it excites me to introduce the mini 12 to India. The mini 12 is a step ahead in terms of technology which will enhance the user experience of Instax. Fujifilm will never stop innovating for a better future."

Also Read: Instagram will now allow users to add up to 5 links on their profiles

Arun Babu, Head of Digital Camera, Instax & Optical Devices Business, FUJIFILM India, added, "With the launch of mini 12, we have upgraded the product with features like Automatic Flash control which automatically adjusts to the amount of light from the flash for selfie (Close-up mode) and reduces blown out highlights making the images look more natural. Also, new features like parallax correction and easy-to-operate lens design, while adding different colors to this compact instant film camera."

The product will be available in standalone and multiple combos of 10, 20, and 40 shots, at a starting price of Rs 9,499. Fujifilm has also started offering the smartphone app "INSTAX UP!," which can scan prints taken with INSTAX cameras and save them as digital prints in the smartphone. This app makes it easy to view precious INSTAX prints on a smartphone, or post directly to social media.