FUJIFILM Instax Mini 12 Review: Affordable, enjoyable, and dependable

The Instax Mini 12 is available in standalone and multiple combos of 10, 20, and 40 shots, at a starting price of Rs 9,499.

Gen Z wants the best smartphone on the market with the top camera specs to capture every moment, be it moving or still. There is no scope for compromises. At the same time, the generation is also big on aesthetics and retro-chic, and FUJIFILM’s Instax Mini 12 is perfect for that. Take an instant photo and then put it on your gram to show that the touch and feel matter to you.

The Instax Mini 12 was launched on April 20 in India and is a fun entry-level instant camera. It is perfect for anyone looking to capture their special moments and keep them in their wallet like old times, turn them into an album, or just improve the aesthetics of their rooms. Instant photos have a charm of their own and digital photos just cannot compare even with their high-definition resolutions or super zoom features.

The Mini 12 is very similar to its predecessor, except for some minor changes that make using it easier. Like the automatic flash that only turns on when it detects the brightness levels to be too low and a new twist lens that is used for both turning the camera on and zooming in on a subject. However, I must warn you to not expect too much for either the flash or the zoom, in very dimly lit situations. For that, you can try the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra . You will not find a smartphone camera with better zoom capabilities.

For portraits and selfies, the camera works great. If you want to capture the outdoors in daylight, it’s good for those too. The only time the Instax gave up was when I tried to zoom in and take a photo of the sunset at dusk.

There is also an accompanying app called "INSTAX UP!" for the camera that scans your photos and lets you store your photos digitally on your smartphone as well, while also allowing you to edit them for filters and more.

As I said, it’s only an entry-level camera and does the basic job of getting you a photo instantly. It holds 10 films at a time, which need to be bought separately every time you run out of those. So, be very mindful of the photos you want to take and make sure no accidents happen.

