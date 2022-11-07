Fujifilm India launches new mirrorless digital camera X-H2

By Pihu Yadav

The Fujifilm X-H2 is priced at Rs 1,99,999. It also comes up with a digital camera lens kit — FUJIFILM X-H2- XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR — priced at Rs 2,44,999. The camera as well as the lens kit will be available at most online and offline retailers.

Fujifilm India announced the launch of its new mirrorless digital camera — Fujifilm X-H2 — on Monday. The X-H2 joins the lineup of the X Series of mirrorless digital cameras.

The camera is said to include a minimum standard ISO125, a maximum shutter speed of 1/180000 sec with an electronic shutter, and Fujifilm’s “Pixel Shift Multi-Shot ”.

According to Fujifilm, the camera can record a 8K/30P video for approximately 160 minutes and supports 8K over-sampling to produce a high-quality 4K video. It is also said to feature a digital zoom function that uses the camera's 40.2MP sensor to deliver up to two times of digital zoom with little to no loss in resolution, when recording video in 4K, even with a prime lens attached to the camera.

“Combined with a compatible HDMI recording device from Atomos or Blackmagic Design, 12-bit RAW video output from X-H2 can be recorded as Apple ProRes RAW or Blackmagic RAW at resolutions and frame rates of up to 8K and 29.97 frames per second,” Fujifilm added.

The subject-detection Auto Focus (AF) on the camera is said to be based on Deep Learning technology that automatically detects and tracks a broader range of subjects, including animals, birds, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, aeroplanes, and trains as well as human faces and eyes.

It also claims to be equipped with a focus metre as a Manual Focus (MF) Assist during movie recording.