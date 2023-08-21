Fujifilm India opens first 'immersive flagship' store in New Delhi

Fujifilm India opened its first immersive flagship store, dubbed the “Fujifilm X-Space” in Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi on Monday. The store was inaugurated by celebrity photographer and Fujifilm X Ambassador Dabboo Ratnani.

From left to right: Arun Babu, Daboo Ratnani, and Koji Wada at the inauguration

According to Fujifilm, the X-Space will offer customers a chance to experience a wide array of products ranging from cameras, lenses, and Instax instant cameras to binoculars. “The Fujifilm X-Space will serve as a dynamic engagement point that promotes the culture of photography. This is a first-of-its-kind initiative from a brand with the vision of experience only, where the store will offer experience only and not act as a point-of-sale,” the company said in a statement.

This will allow users to not only physically engage with the products but also utilise and experience them before finalising their purchase.

Additionally, the store is also said to host several engaging activities such as the Day with X-series, Advanced Workshops, Service Camps, Basic Workshops, Collaborative Events, Day with GFX-series, Day with Fujinon, and more.

About the store, Dabboo Ratnani stated, "As an X Ambassador for Fujifilm, I am thrilled to see this new avenue for photography enthusiasts to get hands-on experience with the latest cameras, lenses, and Instax products."

Speaking about the Fujifilm X-Space launch, Koji Wada, Managing Director, Fujifilm India, said, "Recognising the market's inclination for providing consumers with experiencing a product only, without the pressure of buying, we have established this hub to offer a tactile experience in-line with our commitment to innovation.”

Arun Babu, Head of Digital Camera, Instax, and Optical Devices Business, Fujifilm India, added, "The beauty of this is in the fact that it is an 'only experience' driven store that showcases our portfolio from mirrorless camera lenses which cost a few thousand to Fujinon Premista cine lenses which cost over Rs 20 lakhs.”

The company also added that it has plans to expand the experiential store initiative to other cities as well by the fourth quarter of this fiscal year.

The X-Space store will be open for customers from August 22.