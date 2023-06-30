FUJIFILM India launches INSTAX SQUARE SQ40 and a 'Brown' INSTAX mini Evo

With options ranging from card-sized "mini format" prints to "square format" prints and double-card-sized "wide format" prints, the INSTAX series is said to cater to diverse photographic expressions.

FUJIFILM India on Thursday unveiled two additions to its popular INSTAX series: the INSTAX SQUARE SQ40 (SQ40) instant camera and the new "Brown" colour variation of the INSTAX mini Evo. The INSTAX SQUARE SQ40 was available for purchase starting June 29, with a price tag of Rs 16,999.

“With its premium leather-look design, SQ40 analog instant camera captures the essence of classic elegance while providing modern functionality. As users hold the SQ40 in their hands, they are transported back to the era of cherished memories and treasured moments,” the camera maker said in a statement.

One of the key features of the SQ40 is "Automatic Exposure", which is said to ensure optimal exposure for any given scene. Users can simply turn the lens barrel to power on the camera, point it at the subject, and press the shutter button to achieve the perfect shot.

Additionally, the camera offers a Selfie Mode, allowing users to capture self-portraits and close-up shots. Users can switch to Selfie Mode by rotating the lens barrel to turn on the camera and rotating it again in the same direction.

Commenting on these launches, Koji Wada, Managing Director of FUJIFILM India, said, "FUJIFILM India always strives to bring something new and technologically advanced to our consumers. The launch of the SQ40 further strengthens our commitment to the INSTAX series. We also recognize the evolving demands of consumers, and to meet those demands, we have introduced the brown version of the INSTAX mini Evo, our flagship model of the INSTAX series. The mini Evo is a hybrid instant camera that combines digital technology and unlocks a world of infinite possibilities."

The price of the INSTAX Mino Evo starts at Rs 18,999.

The INSTAX series, affectionately known as "Cheki" in Japan, has been a beloved companion since its inception in 1998, FUJIFILM added. With options ranging from card-sized "mini format" prints to "square format" prints and double-card-sized "wide format" prints, the INSTAX series is said to cater to diverse photographic expressions.

Arun Babu, Head of Digital Camera, Instax & Optical Devices Business at FUJIFILM India, highlighted the unique features of the SQ40, stating, "The best part of the SQ40 is that its square format film not only captures the subject but also the surrounding atmosphere. Additionally, we have introduced the brown colour variation of the mini Evo to accommodate diverse styles and preferences."