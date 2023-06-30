FUJIFILM India launches INSTAX SQUARE SQ40 and a 'Brown' INSTAX mini Evo

CNBC TV18
hometechnology NewsFUJIFILM India launches INSTAX SQUARE SQ40 and a 'Brown' INSTAX mini Evo

By Pihu Yadav  Jun 30, 2023

With options ranging from card-sized "mini format" prints to "square format" prints and double-card-sized "wide format" prints, the INSTAX series is said to cater to diverse photographic expressions.

FUJIFILM India on Thursday unveiled two additions to its popular INSTAX series: the INSTAX SQUARE SQ40 (SQ40) instant camera and the new "Brown" colour variation of the INSTAX mini Evo. The INSTAX SQUARE SQ40 was available for purchase starting June 29, with a price tag of Rs 16,999.

“With its premium leather-look design, SQ40 analog instant camera captures the essence of classic elegance while providing modern functionality. As users hold the SQ40 in their hands, they are transported back to the era of cherished memories and treasured moments,” the camera maker said in a statement.
One of the key features of the SQ40 is "Automatic Exposure", which is said to ensure optimal exposure for any given scene. Users can simply turn the lens barrel to power on the camera, point it at the subject, and press the shutter button to achieve the perfect shot.
