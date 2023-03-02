Fujifilm announces the launch of Instax Mini 12 instant camera

The Instax Mini 12 will be available in Blossom Pink, Mint Green, Clay White, Lilac Purple, and Pastel Blue and will come to markets in North America around mid-March for $79.95. When the instant camera will make it to the global market is not clear.

Fujifilm has announced the Instax Mini 12, its newest instant camera in the Instax Mini lineup. The Instax Mini 12 is a new variation of the Instax Mini 11 and according to Fujifilm “brings a new look and enhanced features for instant photographers, including parallax correction capabilities, automatic flash control, and a convenient multi-function twist lens”.

According to a statement from the company, the Mini 12 has the main features of its 2020 predecessor, including Close-Up Mode and Auto Exposure adjustment capabilities. On top of that, the instant camera also adds the new Parallax Correction feature, in which the camera’s viewfinder aligns with the lens when using Close-Up Mode.

The Mini 12 also features automatic flash control, which is supposed to optimise image quality in bright or low light situations. The lens structure is designed to provide intuitive steps both for powering the camera on/off and for accessing the popular Close-Up Mode with a simple twist of the lens.

The Verge says that even though the design is better now, it still has its downside. “the Close-Up mode is close to the “on” and “off” settings. This makes it easy to accidentally turn the Instax Mini 12 off, which I did while trying to switch the lens to Close-Up Mode,” the report read.

"The Instax Mini 12 instant camera features a unique new design and a variety of appealing new colour options," said Bing Liem, President, Imaging Division, Fujifilm North America Corporation.

"It includes many of our consumers’ favourite features from the prior MINI 11 model, along with some new advancements that are sure to enhance our users' photographic experience. We're always impressed with the incredible creativity of our consumers, and we can't wait to see what they create with the Mini 12," he added.

The Instax Mini 12 has a few design tweaks, as already mentioned. The body is more clearly rectangular than square but has the same rounded sides as its forerunner. Moreover, it is less wide and doesn't have the curved side of the Instax Mini 11, making it easier to handle while shooting pictures.

The Instax Mini 12 will be available in Blossom Pink, Mint Green, Clay White, Lilac Purple, and Pastel Blue and will come to markets in North America around mid-March for $79.95. When the instant camera will make it to the global market is not clear.