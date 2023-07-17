Financial Stability Board finalises global regulatory framework for crypto assets

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) has established a global regulatory framework for crypto assets to manage risks and ensure stability, emphasising uniformity based on activity and risk.

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) has finalised a comprehensive global regulatory framework for crypto asset activities. The framework, which is based on the principle of "same activity, same risk, same regulation", aims to address the fast-evolving nature of crypto-asset markets and mitigate potential risks to global financial stability.

The release of this regulatory framework by the FSB coincides with the ongoing discussions within the G20 regarding the establishment of a global regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies . The FSB's report is expected to provide valuable insights and recommendations to guide these discussions and pave the way for effective international cooperation in regulating crypto assets.

Recognising the rapid growth and increasing prominence of crypto assets, the FSB has emphasised the need for crypto-asset service providers to operate under an enforceable legal basis. This requirement aims to ensure that providers adhere to regulations that are equivalent to those in traditional financial markets, preventing any potential circumvention.

Moreover, the framework underscores the importance of countries having the capability to take corrective actions if crypto issuers fail to comply with the established rules. This provision intends to maintain accountability and uphold the integrity of the crypto asset market.

Also read; A guide to secure your accounts on crypto exchanges

In a bid to enhance transparency and foster international cooperation, countries with large crypto exchanges are urged to share information with other nations. This measure is expected to improve the overall supervision of crypto asset activities and facilitate the identification of potential risks on a global scale.

One of the significant aspects of the framework pertains to the accountability and risk management of crypto asset issuers. Clear and direct lines of accountability are essential to ensure that these issuers can effectively manage and mitigate potential risks associated with their activities.

The framework also places specific emphasis on stablecoin arrangements. Stablecoins, which are crypto assets pegged to a specific fiat currency or basket of assets, must adhere to strict disclosure and redemption norms. These requirements aim to safeguard the stability and integrity of stablecoin arrangements, which have gained significant popularity in recent years.

By finalising this global regulatory framework, the FSB aims to enhance the overall stability and resilience of the financial system in the face of the evolving crypto-asset landscape. The framework's focus on accountability, risk management, transparency, and international cooperation sets a strong foundation for regulating crypto asset activities in a manner that aligns with traditional financial markets.