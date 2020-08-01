  • SENSEX
From today onwards, Facebook users in India can music videos on its platform

The social network said that users in India will be able to watch music videos from labels like T-Series Music, Zee Music Company and Yash Raj Films on its platform.
The users will now be able to discover, enjoy and interact with top-charting tracks to old catalogue favourites across various music genres on the platform.
