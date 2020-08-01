Technology From today onwards, Facebook users in India can music videos on its platform Updated : August 01, 2020 12:41 PM IST The social network said that users in India will be able to watch music videos from labels like T-Series Music, Zee Music Company and Yash Raj Films on its platform. The users will now be able to discover, enjoy and interact with top-charting tracks to old catalogue favourites across various music genres on the platform. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply