From Nothing Phone (2) to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, here is a look at the upcoming smartphone launches in July

July will be an interesting month for technology with new smartphone launches from some of the top makers such as OnePlus, Nothing, Samsung and Motorola. While two new foldable phones are set to make a debut, mid-range phones from Nothing Phone (2) and OnePlus are also expected to roll out in the Indian market.

OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus will bring it s OnePlus Nord 3 to India in the first week of July. So far, leaks suggest that the new addition to the Nord line-up may feature a 6.74-inch display, a resolution of 1.5K and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is also expected to be equipped with a high-end MediaTek chipset. In terms of pricing, the OnePlus Nord 3 may be available for less than Rs 30,000.

Nothing Phone (2)

The Nothing Phone (2) is all set make a debut on July 11 with pre-orders starting from June 29. The smartphone will be a major upgrade over Phone (1) in terms of power and performance. This new phone will feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a 4700mAh battery, and a 120Hz FHD+ OLED display.

The price of the Nothing Phone (2) is anticipated to be between Rs 40,000 and Rs 45,000.

Motorola Razr 40

Motorola Razr 40/Amazon

It will feature a 1.5-inch OLED cover display, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, peak brightness of 1000 nits, and up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The price of the Razr 40 may start at Rs 60,000 and go up to Rs 95,000 as per reports.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro

As per leaks, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will likely feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS support, featuring a Samsung GN5 sensor. The phone may be priced under Rs 40,000.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 may make its debut in India on the same day as the South Korea launch, in late July. The renders and specifications of the smartphone have been leaked already. The leaks suggest that the phone will sport a 3.4-inch cover screen which will give users a lot more control. Galaxy Z Flip 5 is set to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The phone could come with a dual-camera setup on the back and on the inside, it may sport a 10-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing sensor. Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be powered by a 3700mAh battery and it is expected to be priced around Rs 90,000.