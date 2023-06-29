From Nothing Phone 2 to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, here is a look at the upcoming smartphone launches in July

By CNBCTV18.com

July will be an interesting month for technology with new smartphone launches from some of the top makers such as OnePlus, Nothing, Samsung and Motorola. While two new foldable phones are set to make a debut, mid-range phones from Nothing and OnePlus are also expected to roll out in the Indian market.

OnePlus Nord 3 OnePlus is expected to bring it s OnePlus Nord 3 to India in July. So far, leaks suggest that the new addition to the Nord line-up may feature a 6.74-inch display, a resolution of 1.5K and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is also expected to be equipped with a high-end MediaTek chipset. In terms of pricing, the OnePlus Nord 3 may be available for less than Rs 30,000.