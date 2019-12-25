Technology
From foldable smartphones to electric two-wheelers, these were the tech newsmakers of 2019
Updated : December 25, 2019 08:14 AM IST
Along with Samsung, Huawei and Motorola also announced their foldable smartphones this year.
From electric scooters to electric bikes, we saw several brands come into India promoting these products that are a cleaner mode of transport and are being adopted by consumers rapidly.
