From a mixed reality headset to new MacBooks and more — Here is what we can expect from WWDC 2023

While the internet remains divided on whether or not Apple would release its much-vaunted mixed reality headset at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, the tech giant is sure to make several other announcements as well, mostly pertaining to software.

In his latest newsletter, Apple tracker Mark Gurman shared details on what can be expected at the WWDC 2023.

New operating system (OS) updates

Setting the stage for the upcoming hardware releases this year, Apple will also be announcing a new xrOS operating system and software development kit for the headset, the iOS 17, the iPadOS 17, the macOS 14 and a “major” watchOS 10 update.

Unlike their predecessors, iOS 17 and the iPadOS 17 might not have any dramatic updates but are likely to stick to “​​a checklist of user requests with more minor improvements”.

However, there is one expected update that could make a lot of users happy. Gurman said that with iOS 17, Apple will most likely introduce sideloading apps to comply with European Union regulations that come into effect in 2024.

It was originally reported in December 2022 that Apple was preparing for changes to European Union law that will take effect in 2024. According to reports, Apple is preparing to abide by the regulations set forth by the Digital Markets Act, which will compel it to permit the existence of third-party app shops for the iPhone and iPad.

Sideloading is the ability to put software onto a device other than through tools like the App Store. Instead, apps may be downloaded via the Internet and installed independently, moved across from a connected computer, or purchased from a third-party app store.

Whereas the watchOS will see significant feature updates and will seemingly dictate what the next generation of Apple Watch would look like since it would not be getting any differential hardware update.

New MacBooks

Switching up its portfolio, Apple could announce new MacBook models this year including a new 15-inch MacBook Air — which currently only comes in the 13-inch size — along with an entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro — which currently starts at the 14-inch size.

Other models that users might find at the event are an updated 13-inch MacBook Air, a refreshed 24-inch iMac, the first Mac Pro with in-house chips and updated high-end MacBook Pro models.

“New Mac models in this vein started showing up in developer test logs this past week. That includes what appears to be a larger MacBook Air. The logs show machines running chips with an eight-core CPU — split between four high-performance cores and four efficiency cores — and a 10-core graphics processor. They also include 8 gigabytes of memory,” Gurman said.

The catch is, as per Gurman, that the upcoming Mac lineup might not be powered by the expected M3 chips, instead “they’ll run something in line with the current M2 processors”.

Gurman also noted that two Mac studio follow-ups also seem to be in the pipeline but the timing of their announcement is not yet clear. The devices are likely to go on sale either this year or in early 2024.

Reality Headset

There are reports suggesting that the headset is ready to roll in a developer-only mode. Gurman also added that most part of the week-long WWDC 2023 will focus on showcasing the headset’s default App Store and its accompanying tools.

“Many executives at the company believe the device will have a slow start but eventually has the opportunity to replace the iPhone. In any case, the headset is unlikely to go on sale for several months after its unveiling, giving developers time to create mixed-reality apps and services,” Gurman added.

There is also talk that the tech giant is already working on two follow-up models of the headset — A downscale product that will make the technology more affordable for regular users and an improved high-end version that will offer additional computing power.