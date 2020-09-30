Economy Freshworks collaborates with Blue Koi supported by RAI to help retail outlets ‘Go Digital’ Updated : September 30, 2020 02:14 PM IST Blue Koi and RAI have to date trained close to 10,000 SMEs and retailers in the last 6 months and plan to add 2500 more every month. With this partnership, Blue Koi aims to train additional 1 million retailers across India. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.