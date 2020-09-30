Freshworks collaborates with Blue Koi supported by RAI to help retail outlets ‘Go Digital’

Blue Koi, an organization that helps retailers with digital transformation has partnered with Freshworks, the customer engagement software company to help retailers who do not yet have an online presence.

With this partnership, Blue Koi aims to train additional 1 million retailers across India along with their existing 10,000 retailers and disrupt the 1.1 trillion dollar retail industry with Digital cloud-based solutions enabling businesses to engage with consumers on digital channels and expand marketing opportunities.

With this partnership Blue Koi will enable digital presence, rebrand websites, and help digitally transform offline retailers, creating an Image makeover suited to current consumers. The venture claims it could transform any retail business into an online one within 30 days.

Blue Koi and RAI have to date trained close to 10,000 SMEs and retailers in the last 6 months and plan to add 2500 more every month. Freshworks has now joined this engagement to ensure the team moves ahead in digitizing retailers across the country.

Balachandar R Advisor, Blue Koi said, “The digital transformation that takes a decade to achieve is happening as we speak within a year in retail due to COVID-19 related challenges. In our pilot, we witnessed that the retailers who have gone digital have already witnessed their sales soar by 30 to 70 percent every month. Blue Koi already has a great network of entrepreneurs, investors and technology experts and have collaborated with the Retail Association of India (RAI) along with FreshWorks to help over 1 million retailers that have been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Rajiv Ramanan, Director of Technology Partnerships at Freshworks said, “We are very happy to play a role in the Digital Transformation of retailers in India through this partnership with Blue Koi and RAI. We plan to take this partnership to the next level by organizing a series of workshops across all 4 zones in India. Our cloud-based solutions will enable any retailer to start their online business within 30 days. We are identifying India’s Top 25 Digitally Transformed Retail Brands to showcase to the world how India’s retailers are adapting to the changes and how technology plays an important role in this transformation. Do check out further updates on.”

Blue Koi would also train retailers in digital advertising, online sales, SEO, social media, customer experience, analytics, branding, cataloguing, CRM, WhatsApp sales and digital payments. Along with Freshworks, Blue Koi is also encouraging Retail-tech startups who have technology solutions for retailers to help find investors through the Retail Tech PitchFest which is being planned in October 2020.

Blue Koi’s recently launched, SME and retailers startup e-learning platform, www.academy10x.com claims it comprises a team of industry and domain experts, technology companies, tech startups, implementation experts and a series of self-learning courses online to guide on the business transformation.

Recently, the Confederation of Indian Traders or CAIT teamed up with the government’s Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade to soon launch a national e-commerce portal, which will enable local offline stores to take orders online and ensure last-mile contactless delivery. ​