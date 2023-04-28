Fraudulent transactions worth $2 billion prevented in 2022: Google Play

The blog post also mentioned that last year Google rolled out more stringent requirements for loan facilitator apps in India to combat fraud. Earlier in February, India banned 94 loan apps after individuals representing these apps started harassing those in debt.

Google's efforts to fight bad apps and bad actors have yielded positive results, according to a new blog post by the company. In the post, Google's security team outlines the measures it has taken to prevent malicious actors from exploiting the Android ecosystem.

According to Google, the company's security systems use machine learning algorithms to analyse millions of apps and flag any that appear to be engaging in malicious behaviour.

“In 2022, we prevented 1.43 million policy-violating apps from being published on Google Play in part due to new and improved security features and policy enhancements,” Google said. The tech giant added that it banned 1,73,000 bad accounts, and prevented over $2 billion in fraudulent and abusive transactions.

Another area of focus for Google is on reducing the spread of malware through app downloads. To achieve this, the company said that it has implemented a number of measures, such as the Google Play Protect service, which scans apps installed on users' devices for signs of malicious activity.

“With strengthened Android platform protections and policies, and developer outreach and education, we prevented about five lakh submitted apps from unnecessarily accessing sensitive permissions over the past three years,” the company added.

The blog post also mentioned that last year Google rolled out more stringent requirements for loan facilitator apps in India to combat fraud. Earlier in February, India banned 94 loan apps after individuals representing these apps started harassing those in debt.

Google also said that it has been working to improve the security of the Android platform itself. This includes implementing new security features such as the Android Protected Confirmation API, which is designed to prevent malware from stealing users' sensitive information by presenting fake confirmation dialogues.