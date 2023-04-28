Fraudulent transactions worth $2 billion prevented in 2022: Google Play

The blog post also mentioned that last year Google rolled out more stringent requirements for loan facilitator apps in India to combat fraud. Earlier in February, India banned 94 loan apps after individuals representing these apps started harassing those in debt.
Google's efforts to fight bad apps and bad actors have yielded positive results, according to a new blog post by the company. In the post, Google's security team outlines the measures it has taken to prevent malicious actors from exploiting the Android ecosystem.
Recommended ArticlesView All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands
Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
According to Google, the company's security systems use machine learning algorithms to analyse millions of apps and flag any that appear to be engaging in malicious behaviour.
“In 2022, we prevented 1.43 million policy-violating apps from being published on Google Play in part due to new and improved security features and policy enhancements,” Google said. The tech giant added that it banned 1,73,000 bad accounts, and prevented over $2 billion in fraudulent and abusive transactions.
Another area of focus for Google is on reducing the spread of malware through app downloads. To achieve this, the company said that it has implemented a number of measures, such as the Google Play Protect service, which scans apps installed on users' devices for signs of malicious activity.
Also Read: Google's new in-app billing policy: Delhi HC directs CCI to consider plea by startups and app developers
“With strengthened Android platform protections and policies, and developer outreach and education, we prevented about five lakh submitted apps from unnecessarily accessing sensitive permissions over the past three years,” the company added.
The blog post also mentioned that last year Google rolled out more stringent requirements for loan facilitator apps in India to combat fraud. Earlier in February, India banned 94 loan apps after individuals representing these apps started harassing those in debt.
Google also said that it has been working to improve the security of the Android platform itself. This includes implementing new security features such as the Android Protected Confirmation API, which is designed to prevent malware from stealing users' sensitive information by presenting fake confirmation dialogues.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!