Fraudulent transactions worth $2 billion prevented in 2022: Google Play

By Pihu Yadav  Apr 28, 2023 1:22:10 PM IST (Published)

The blog post also mentioned that last year Google rolled out more stringent requirements for loan facilitator apps in India to combat fraud. Earlier in February, India banned 94 loan apps after individuals representing these apps started harassing those in debt.

Google's efforts to fight bad apps and bad actors have yielded positive results, according to a new blog post by the company. In the post, Google's security team outlines the measures it has taken to prevent malicious actors from exploiting the Android ecosystem.

According to Google, the company's security systems use machine learning algorithms to analyse millions of apps and flag any that appear to be engaging in malicious behaviour.
“In 2022, we prevented 1.43 million policy-violating apps from being published on Google Play in part due to new and improved security features and policy enhancements,” Google said. The tech giant added that it banned 1,73,000 bad accounts, and prevented over $2 billion in fraudulent and abusive transactions.
