In a significant development, Taiwan-based electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn has announced its decision to withdraw from a joint venture (JV) with Vedanta Ltd for semiconductor production in India. However, government officials have assured that this move will not impact India's semiconductor fabrication (Fab) goals.

Speaking exclusively to CNBC TV18, Ashwini Vaishnaw, India's Minister of Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology, clarified that both Foxconn and Vedanta remain committed to the India Semiconductor mission and the "Make in India" initiative.

Furthermore, government sources have said that Vedanta and Foxconn are still actively considering their respective semiconductor plans for India. Both companies are intending to pursue their plans independently, and they are also expected to collaborate with separate technology partners, they added.

Adding to that, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, in a tweet elaborated, "This decision of Foxconn to withdraw from its JV with Vedanta has no impact on India's Semiconductor Fab goals. None."

He pointed out that both companies have significant investments in India and are valued investors, contributing to job creation and economic growth.

Chandrasekhar clarified that it was already known that neither Foxconn nor Vedanta had prior experience or technology in the semiconductor industry. It was anticipated that they would source fabrication technology from a suitable tech partner. While their JV, Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductor Limited (VFSL), had initially proposed a 28nm Fab, they were unable to find an appropriate tech partner for that proposal.

Recently, Vedanta, through VFSL, submitted a 40nm Fab proposal backed by a technology licensing agreement with a global semiconductor major. The proposal is currently being evaluated by the Semiconductor Industry Association of India's Tech Advisory group, Chandrasekhar informed.

He emphasised that it is not the government's role to question or interfere with the partnership decisions of private companies. He highlighted that both Foxconn and Vedanta can now pursue their strategies independently in India and seek appropriate technology partners in the semiconductor and electronics sectors.

The minister also highlighted the rapid progress made in India's semiconductor ecosystem since Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the country's semiconductor strategy and policy 18 months ago.

He concluded by expressing confidence in India's semiconductor ambitions under PM Modi's leadership, stating, "To those editorializing about this decision of Foxconn/Vedanta being a 'blow' to India's semiconductor ambition, I can only say it's a bad idea to bet against India under PM Modi. India is just getting started."