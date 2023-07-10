Speaking exclusively to CNBC TV18, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, clarified that both Foxconn and Vedanta remain committed to the India Semiconductor mission and the 'Make in India' initiative. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, elaborated on the matter putting to bed any worries.
In a significant development, Taiwan-based electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn has announced its decision to withdraw from a joint venture (JV) with Vedanta Ltd for semiconductor production in India. However, government officials have assured that this move will not impact India's semiconductor fabrication (Fab) goals.
Speaking exclusively to CNBC TV18, Ashwini Vaishnaw, India's Minister of Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology, clarified that both Foxconn and Vedanta remain committed to the India Semiconductor mission and the "Make in India" initiative.
Adding to that, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, in a tweet elaborated, "This decision of Foxconn to withdraw from its JV with Vedanta has no impact on India's Semiconductor Fab goals. None."
