CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsFoxconn exit from Vedanta JV has no impact on India's semiconductor goals: Minister

Foxconn exit from Vedanta JV has no impact on India's semiconductor goals: Minister

Foxconn exit from Vedanta JV has no impact on India's semiconductor goals: Minister
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Ashmit Kumar   | Anand Singha  Jul 10, 2023 8:31:30 PM IST (Updated)

Speaking exclusively to CNBC TV18, Ashwini Vaishnaw,  Minister of Railways, clarified that both Foxconn and Vedanta remain committed to the India Semiconductor mission and the 'Make in India' initiative. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, elaborated on the matter putting to bed any worries.


In a significant development, Taiwan-based electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn has announced its decision to withdraw from a joint venture (JV) with Vedanta Ltd for semiconductor production in India. However, government officials have assured that this move will not impact India's semiconductor fabrication (Fab) goals.

Speaking exclusively to CNBC TV18, Ashwini Vaishnaw, India's Minister of Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology, clarified that both Foxconn and Vedanta remain committed to the India Semiconductor mission and the "Make in India" initiative.

Furthermore, government sources have said that Vedanta and Foxconn are still actively considering their respective semiconductor plans for India. Both companies are intending to pursue their plans independently, and they are also expected to collaborate with separate technology partners, they added.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X