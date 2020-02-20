#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Foxconn says cautiously resuming China output, warns coronavirus will hit revenue

Updated : February 20, 2020 04:43 PM IST

In mainland China, manufacturers are grappling with a logistical nightmare as many of the workers they depend on cannot return to work, hindered by travel and quarantine restrictions.
Research firm Canalys estimates Apple and Huawei, which is also a Foxconn client, have 99 percent of their production in China. Analysts have also said sales in the world's biggest smartphone market could halve in the first quarter.
Foxconn says cautiously resuming China output, warns coronavirus will hit revenue

You May Also Like

Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1,000 crore to telecom department towards AGR

Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1,000 crore to telecom department towards AGR

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip launched in India at Rs 1,09,999; check features, pre-booking date

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip launched in India at Rs 1,09,999; check features, pre-booking date

Coronavirus may drag global GDP by 1 percentage point if containment delayed beyond June, says Report

Coronavirus may drag global GDP by 1 percentage point if containment delayed beyond June, says Report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement