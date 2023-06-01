Foxconn invests Rs 13,600 crore for iPhone unit in Karnataka, to begin production by April 2024

Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn, one of Apple’s contract manufacturers, has invested Rs 13,600 crore to set up an iPhone assembly unit in Karnataka. According to the Karnataka government, the 300-acre land in Devanahalli for the proposed plant will be handed over the company by July 1 and the company will begin production by April 2024.

This plant, the government has said, is expected to generate over 50,000 jobs.

According to Karnataka’s Minister for large and medium industries MB Patil, Foxconn has already paid 30 percent of the cost towards the land (Rs 90 crores) to the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board. The plant will be constructed in three phases.

This announcement came after the minister, along with the state’s IT minister Priyank Kharge met representatives of the company.

"Along with this, the government would ensure providing 5 MLD of water, quality power supply, road connectivity and other infrastructure facilities. The company has been asked to provide the details of the skill sets it seeks in employees. Accordingly, steps will be taken to facilitate training programmes for eligible candidates to make them employable," Patil said.

The plant will have an annual capacity of 20 million or two crore units.

This will be Foxconn’s second iPhone assembly unit in India. It currently has one plant in Tamil Nadu, which it opened in 2019 and employs about 15,000 people. Apart from Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron also assemble Apple iPhones in the country.