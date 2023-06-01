English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsFoxconn invests Rs 13,600 crore for iPhone unit in Karnataka, to begin production by April 2024

Foxconn invests Rs 13,600 crore for iPhone unit in Karnataka, to begin production by April 2024

Foxconn invests Rs 13,600 crore for iPhone unit in Karnataka, to begin production by April 2024
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Shilpa Ranipeta  Jun 1, 2023 8:27:33 PM IST (Published)

Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn, one of Apple’s contract manufacturers, has invested Rs 13,600 crore to set up an iPhone assembly unit in Karnataka. According to the Karnataka government, the 300-acre land in Devanahalli for the proposed plant will be handed over the company by July 1 and the company will begin production by April 2024.

Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn, one of Apple’s contract manufacturers, has invested Rs 13,600 crore to set up an iPhone assembly unit in Karnataka. According to the Karnataka government, the 300-acre land in Devanahalli for the proposed plant will be handed over the company by July 1 and the company will begin production by April 2024.

This plant, the government has said, is expected to generate over 50,000 jobs.
According to Karnataka’s Minister for large and medium industries MB Patil, Foxconn has already paid 30 percent of the cost towards the land (Rs 90 crores) to the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board. The plant will be constructed in three phases.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X