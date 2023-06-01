Foxconn invests Rs 13,600 crore for iPhone unit in Karnataka, to begin production by April 2024

Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn, one of Apple’s contract manufacturers, has invested Rs 13,600 crore to set up an iPhone assembly unit in Karnataka. According to the Karnataka government, the 300-acre land in Devanahalli for the proposed plant will be handed over the company by July 1 and the company will begin production by April 2024.

Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn, one of Apple’s contract manufacturers, has invested Rs 13,600 crore to set up an iPhone assembly unit in Karnataka. According to the Karnataka government, the 300-acre land in Devanahalli for the proposed plant will be handed over the company by July 1 and the company will begin production by April 2024.

This plant, the government has said, is expected to generate over 50,000 jobs.

According to Karnataka’s Minister for large and medium industries MB Patil, Foxconn has already paid 30 percent of the cost towards the land (Rs 90 crores) to the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board. The plant will be constructed in three phases.