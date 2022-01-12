Foxconn India's Apple plant reopens in Tamil Nadu

Foxconn Technology Group, better known as Foxconn, has reopened its Indian iPhone manufacturing plant after weeks of protests. The company is one of the major suppliers for the iPhone for Apple, but also serves other major tech companies around the world.

The Foxconn plant in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, employed about 17,000 people before being shut down on December 18 after protests erupted as over 250 workers became ill with food poisoning.

According to government officials, Foxconn has been producing the iPhone 12 and testing manufacturing of the iPhone 13 at its Tamil Nadu facility. A source aware of the situation added that the plant will reopen on January 12 with less than 100 employees, and that it could take more than 60 days for it to be fully functional, reported Reuters.

Apple informed on January 10 that the Foxconn India plant was still on probation and independent auditors would continue to observe conditions in the workers' dormitories and dining areas.

According to Foxconn, a slew of corrective measures have been taken to assure mishaps do not happen again and a rigorous monitoring system has been put in place to ensure that workers can anonymously raise concerns they may have.

The shutdown of the plant was an added pain for the world's most valuable company after production slumps due to a conflux of reasons most prominent of which is the continuing semiconductor chip shortage across the world.

The Foxconn factory was established in India for Apple to better price its devices in India, which is quickly emerging as a flourishing untapped market for the company.

