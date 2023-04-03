Four tools that Microsoft claims will help people with autism

According to the World Health Organization, autism affects an estimated one in 100 children worldwide, with reported prevalence varying significantly across studies. Some studies have reported higher figures.

Autism is a complex and diverse spectrum of conditions that affect social interaction, communication, and behaviour. People with autism may have difficulty with transitions, communication, and processing sensory information, among other challenges. The abilities and needs of autistic individuals can vary widely and evolve, requiring ongoing support and care.

According to the World Health Organization, autism affects an estimated one in 100 children worldwide, with reported prevalence varying significantly across studies. Some studies have reported higher figures. The prevalence of autism in many low- and middle-income countries remains unknown.

Diagnosing autism can be challenging, and early detection is important to provide support and interventions to improve outcomes. People with autism often have co-occurring conditions such as epilepsy, depression, anxiety, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and challenging behaviours, which can impact their quality of life and require specialised care.

In light of these challenges, Microsoft has highlighted four tools that can help people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) access technology more easily. These tools, Microsoft says, have been designed to support individuals with ASD and other disabilities, to help them feel more comfortable and productive while using technology.

One of the most significant challenges faced by people with ASD is staying focused in environments with high sensory input, such as busy classrooms, workplaces, or public spaces. Microsoft claims that its Focus Assist tool can help individuals reduce distractions by blocking out notifications and sounds that may interfere with their work. Similarly, Microsoft Teams features, such as background noise suppression, live captions, and customising chat density settings, also seem to help individuals feel more comfortable in virtual environments.

Microsoft has also developed tools to enhance reading and writing skills for individuals with ASD. Windows 11 is said to have a range of accessibility features, including dictation and Read Aloud, which can help catch errors and make tasks easier. Additionally, Microsoft's adaptive accessories, which are designed to assist individuals who have challenges with using conventional keyboard and mouse inputs, can help people with ASD customise their technology to meet their specific needs.

Individuals with ASD also struggle with recognising emotions, expressions, and body language. Microsoft's Seeing AI app is said to help address this challenge by recognising and describing people around the user, including their emotions. This tool can be invaluable for individuals with ASD, helping them navigate social situations more effectively.

