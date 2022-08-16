Fortinet Recognized as a Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice For Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure

By CNBC-TV18

It’s well known that Fortinet delivers the most-deployed network security solution on the market, representing over one-third of all firewall shipments . But Fortinet is also a serious networking vendor with technology in SD-WAN, Ethernet switching, Wi-Fi access points, and more. We believe our position as a networking leader is further exemplified by Fortinet being named a Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for the fourth year in a row.

The Importance of Security-Driven Networking

Organizations value Fortinet’s network offerings because they bridge the gap between networking and security—breaking down silos that have existed for years—to offer a better experience both for the groups running the network and the users who rely on it to get their jobs done.

Fortinet offers a robust portfolio of switching and wireless solutions that deliver Security-Driven Networking , which converges both networking and security functions into a single fabric architecture, one centered on our industry-leading network firewall FortiGate . This gives the network a central location for all security and networking configuration to take place. This also allows for consolidation of vendors by bringing key security functions and key networking functions home to a single topology. The Fortinet solution gives several benefits for our customers, namely: better security, simpler networks, and better total cost of ownership.

By merging the two technologies, Fortinet can offer a more secure networking experience because Fortinet’s network equipment (Ethernet and Wi-Fi) is a direct extension of the network firewall. Rather than have security settings spread across multiple locations (a recipe for misconfiguration and configuration drift), Fortinet’s LAN edge solution allows for a single configuration that covers all network aspects. A more-secure network results in greater overall reliability, less downtime, and better business functions all around.

For our customers, this simplifies the network (one interface to learn, one configuration file to administer) and the time spent managing it, which equates to a lower overall cost of ownership.

As digital acceleration continues to tax the resources available to IT groups, having a converged and consolidated offering with intelligence built in means more time spent on important strategic corporate initiatives.

It’s no wonder that as people learn and experience how Security-Driven Networking can improve their deployments, they share on Gartner Peer Insights the benefits they have seen from this convergence.

Fortinet Is a Recognized Choice of Customers Worldwide

We're proud to once again be recognized with the Customers’ Choice distinction from Gartner Peer Insights for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure. We think customers of all sizes and industries can leverage Fortinet to optimize their digital acceleration by deploying a converged Security-Driven Network.

In addition to receiving the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction, Fortinet has again been placed in the top-right quadrant of the Voice of the Customer report. In fact, over 90% of customers stated their willingness to recommend Fortinet’s switching and wireless solution to others. Fortinet believes that this level of advocacy and support of our solution from the users who have implemented it and use it daily to run their business is the most powerful statement that can be made about the value our solution provides.

Here is a sample of reviews provided by customers:

"The FortiSwitch and FortiAP products provide a secure and reliable solution. Our organization has hundreds of these deployed they work as promised and we have no issues."

"FortiSwitch and FortiAP are solid hardware to provide secure high performance access. FortiNet has large product family to meet any needs you have. Additional products are required to meet needs using FortiAuthenticator, and FortiNAC."

"It is a very reliable solution. we have over 100 of these deployed and all work working extremely well."

"We are using this product for the last 6 years and the centralization and performance are excellent and great. Both the service and products are well executed and high satisfactory. Highly recommended to all the organizations."

"We bought FortiAP to replace our aging Motorola solution and installing and getting the access points setup was a breeze. The gui interface was awesome and easy to use."

To learn more about Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice or to read the reviews written about our products by IT professionals, please see the Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure page on Gartner Peer Insights.

To all of our customers who submitted reviews, thank you! These reviews mold our products and our customer journey, and we look forward to building on the experience that earned us this distinction. If you have a Fortinet story to share, we encourage you to weigh in on Gartner Peer Insights.

To learn more about Fortinet’s switching and wireless solutions, visit our website.

