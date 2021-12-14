Former TRAI advisor Arvind Kumar is now Software Technology Parks of India director-general

Arvind Kumar, a former senior advisor at the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, has been appointed as the director-general of the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), the organisation said on Monday.

After his association with the telecom regulatory body since 2004, Kumar has joined STPI, which is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) that focuses on building technology entrepreneurship and innovation in the country.

"STPI, in my opinion, should serve as a one-stop-shop for technology start-ups. I believe that start-ups can primarily contribute to fulfilling the government's vision of a USD 1-trillion digital economy," Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Kumar has an M.Tech degree from the Indian Institute of Technology-Varanasi and previously worked with the state-owned Centre for Development of Telematics before joining TRAI.

STPI, one of the largest technology incubators in India with an area of about 13 lakh square feet spread across the country, has launched over 25 centres of entrepreneurship in emerging technology domains. At present, the units have crossed the Rs 5-lakh-crore exports mark.

It has also rolled out the Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0) Scheme to further strengthen the electronics sector.